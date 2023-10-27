FIA closes money laundering inquiry against Gen Bajwa’s relative

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has closed the inquiry against a close relative of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in money-laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA inquiry was closed against the former army chief’s close relative Sabir Hameed aka Sabir Mithu upon no evidence.

The Anti-Money Laundering Circle (AMLC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned a close relative of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a money-laundering case but he failed to appear before the investigation authority.

According to a notification issued by the FIA, Sabir Hameed aka Sabir Mithu was summoned in connection with “criminal investigation on the allegation of high volume of suspicious transactions into your bank accounts contrary to the declared business profile”.

According to the FIA, Sabir Mithu was summoned on October 23 under the Money Laundering Act and call-up notices were delivered at his all three residences.

Read more: FIA Summons Gen Bajwa’s Relative in suspicious transactions case

The FIA notice reads that Sabir Mithu owns 19 bank accounts, 14 Pakistani and 5 foreign, and Rs5.34 billion transactions have been made into these accounts.

The FIA had sought details of all foreign currency purchases made by him or on his behalf. Furthermore, details of foreign currency taken by him or his spouse or family members out of Pakistan have been sought.