FIA detains PTI chief’s lawyer Naeem Haider  

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained Naeem Haider Panjutha, lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, in a case related to alleged Facebook posts of judge Humayun Dilawar, who heard the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation agency had detained PTI chief’s lawyer while interrogation in a case related to alleged Facebook posts was underway.

Taking to Twitter, PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said that Panjotha’s clerk had confirmed the arrest but it was not clear whether it was a formal arrest or not as the first information report cannot be “registered directly and without permission of Islamabad High Court”.

“Naeem Haider Panjotha went to FIA headquarters to join inquiry in Humayun Dilawar’s Facebook posts,” the PTI leader tweeted.

Sher Afzal said that Panjotha’s arrest “would unite the legal fraternity” and would not stop the PTI chief’s legal team from discharging their “professional obligations”.

A day earlier, the FIA had summoned Naeem Haider Panjutha to record his statement in an inquiry related to alleged Facebook posts of judge Humayun Dilawar.

The notice stated that an inquiry has been initiated against PTI chief’s lawyer on direction of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice stated.

The alleged Facebook posts that Judge Dilawar – who heard Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan – disliked PTI chairman and had made derogatory remarks about him on social networking platform.