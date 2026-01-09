FIA dismisses 6 officers, punishes 13 others over corruption, abuse of power

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has continued the process of internal accountability in the department by taking disciplinary action against 19 officers and officials on charges of corruption, abuse of authority, and negligence.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Internal Accountability, six officials were dismissed from service following departmental inquiries.

Those dismissed include Inspector Maria Niaz, who was removed from service for illegally occupying a government residence and remaining absent from duty.

Sub-Inspector Kashif Riaz Awan was dismissed for providing protection to a gang involved in illegal organ trafficking.

Sub-Inspector Tasaddaq Hussain and Sub-Inspector Ahmad Waqar were dismissed for conducting illegal raids and carrying out faulty inquiries, while Constable Asifullah Dutta was removed from service on charges of illegal raids and extortion.

Technical Assistant Inayatullah was dismissed for negligence and involvement in illegal immigration clearance.

Additionally, Inspector Muhammad Arsalan Masood Khan and Inspector Idrees Khan were demoted in the pay scale stage for demanding bribes during inquiries.

Sub-Inspector Sohail Ahmad’s promotion was withheld for one year over negligence in official duties.

The department also imposed penalties of withholding of increments for two years on Sub-Inspectors Shazma Shabbir, Shabana Shamsheer, Umar Farooq, and ASI Farhan Israr for illegal immigration clearance.

Similarly, Constables Muhammad Shakir, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Zahid Iqbal, Mudassir Saeed, and Adeel Ahmad were awarded the penalty of withholding of increments for one year for involvement in illegal immigration clearance.

Technical Assistant Ghulam Khan was issued a warning for failure to comply with official orders.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the purpose of departmental accountability is to uphold transparency, integrity, and professional standards within the agency. Strict action is being taken against officials involved in illegal activities, while officers found negligent are being punished accordingly.

The spokesperson urged citizens to report complaints against FIA officials via the FIA Helpline 051-111-345-786 or by email at [email protected]