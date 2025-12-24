FIA dismisses more officers over misuse of authority, negligence

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday took disciplinary action against seven officers over charges of corruption, misuse of authority, and negligence.

The action comes a day after similar disciplinary measures were taken against another seven officers on Tuesday.

According to an FIA spokesperson, two FIA officials — Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naveed Hussain Mazhar and ASI Sharjeel Siddique — were dismissed from service for prolonged absence from duty.

ASI Jawad Ahmed Talha was awarded the penalty of withholding for three years after being found in contact with a human smuggler during his posting at Islamabad Airport.

Similarly, ASI Muhammad Faheem was penalized with withholding promotion for two years for remaining absent from duty. Head Constable Waqar Hameed, Constable Saqib Ali, and Constable Haider Ali were also awarded two-year promotion bans for their involvement in an illegal raid.

The FIA spokesperson said the disciplinary action was taken for violations of discipline, corruption, negligence, and abuse of authority.

DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja stated that the aim of departmental accountability is to ensure strict compliance with legal and professional standards. He emphasized that corruption and misuse of authority will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that officials involved in corruption, negligence, or poor investigation have no place in the FIA, and that a strict accountability process is underway to rid the institution of corrupt elements.

He further said that firm action against officers involved in illegal activities is essential to eliminate human smuggling and corruption, and negligent officers will be punished accordingly.