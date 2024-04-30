FIA eases rules for passengers at airports

KARACHI: To facilitate passengers, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued orders for the termination of general, gate checks for passengers at all airports across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the main purpose of the recent step by the immigration wing was to provide the best service to passengers and avoid long queues.

However, the recent move will not affect the FEA’s efforts against human trafficking, he added.

Earlier, the CAA had decided to install “e-gates” at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports for immigration like the developed countries.

According to airport sources, the installation of “e-gates” has been started at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport and Islamabad International Airport to provide fast immigration facility to passengers.

The installation of E-gates will eliminate the hassle of the travelers as they don’t need to wait in que to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket.

The sources within CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) mentioned that the E-gate uses the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.