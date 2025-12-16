FIA establishes two new directorates for anti-money laundering, economic crime

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established two new directorates as part of a major structural overhaul aimed at strengthening its capacity to combat financial crimes.

The newly created units are the Directorate of Anti-Money Laundering (DAML) and the Directorate of Economic Crime (DEC).

According to FIA officials, the move marks a significant step toward aligning the agency with international investigative standards and enhancing its capabilities.

The FIA said the new directorates are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to improve investigations into money laundering, banking fraud, and other financial crimes.

Under the new system, financial crime investigations will be modernized, monitored more effectively, and conducted in line with global best practices.

An FIA spokesperson described the development as an important advancement toward establishing a more modern and effective investigative framework and further strengthening Pakistan’s anti-money laundering regime.

The move comes amid heightened international scrutiny of governance and corruption in Pakistan. Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that corruption remains a persistent challenge and urged the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to publish its first annual report.

In its Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), the IMF warned that corruption poses serious risks to economic development and public trust. The Fund called on Pakistan to enhance transparency, strengthen governance structures, and immediately begin implementing a comprehensive reform agenda.

The GCDA, which the IMF conducted to evaluate corruption risks across key state functions, is a requirement before the IMF Executive Board approves the upcoming $1.2 billion disbursement next month.

The Fund noted that corruption is entrenched across institutions and has “significant adverse implications for economic development.” Indicators show a long-term decline in Pakistan’s control of corruption, affecting public spending effectiveness, revenue collection, and trust in the justice system.

While corruption vulnerabilities are present at all levels of government, the most economically damaging manifestations involve privileged entities that exert influence over key economic sectors, including those owned by or affiliated with the state, the reports said.