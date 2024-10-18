FIA exposes illegal sale of expired medicines in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully apprehended an individual involved in the illegal sale of prohibited and expired medications in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused, identified as Shehzad Aftab, was arrested from the Defense Badar Commercial area during a coordinated operation that included drug inspection teams.

According to FIA officials, the company was involved in repackaging high-quality drugs and reselling surplus medicines that had been exported in large quantities.

Alarmingly, the operation uncovered a stockpile of prohibited drugs, which were seized for further investigation.

Among the findings were expired medications sold without proper packaging or expiry dates, posing significant health risks to consumers.

The FIA has taken samples of all confiscated medicines and dispatched them to a laboratory for analysis to ascertain their safety and compliance with health regulations.