FIA foils PTI leader Abdul Basit Chaudhry’s escape attempt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully apprehended a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abdul Basit Chaudhry, from the Torkham pass border, foiled his attempt to flee to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources with in FIA revealed that the PTI leader, Abdul Basit Chaudhry – the son of former MPA Chaudhry Amjad Mehmood – had been under scrutiny by authorities due to his alleged involvement in various criminal activities and was also included in the exit control list.

Reports indicate that the accused had made preparations to acquire travel documents for Europe before attempting to flee to Afghanistan.

However, the FIA’s vigilant efforts foiled his escape plan, ensuring that he was unable to evade justice.

Following the arrest, the FIA promptly handed over Abdul Basit Chaudhry to the Rawalpindi Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.