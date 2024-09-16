FIA, Formula 1 confirm pre-season testing 2025 in Bahrain

Since 2009, the Bahrain International Circuit has hosted pre-season testing six times, thanks to its reliable weather, diverse corners, and long straights.

This setup allows Formula 1 teams to thoroughly test their cars and gather valuable data ahead of each season.

The Bahrain International Circuit made history as the first Middle Eastern venue to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2004.

Over the past 20 years, the 5.42-kilometre track has seen nine different winners from five teams, with notable current drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc having claimed victories here.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Formula 1 season, which marks the sport’s 75th anniversary, the championship will start in Australia before moving on to China and Japan.

In line with the sport’s goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030, a significant portion of the freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for the FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025, scheduled for April 11-13, when it will be the fourth round of the season.