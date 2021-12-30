FIA busts gang defrauding people in the name of Ehsaas program

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang allegedly involved in defrauding people in the name of the Ehsaas program in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA claimed that it had arrested three people for their role in the entire scam after it was pointed out by a beneficiary of the Ehsaas program.

Fake SIMs, fingerprints, and mobile phones were found from their possession besides also recovering laptops and 1500 copies of national identity cards (NICs).

According to the FIA, the suspects used to create a fake ID of the Ehsaas program using the illegally obtained data and later used it to receive money in their name.

Earlier this year, the staff of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre was found allegedly using fingerprints of deserving women to issue SIM cards in Jacobabad.

The staff members of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre in Jacobabad were allegedly found involved in illegally issuing SIM cards on the names of the deserving women registered with the poverty alleviation programme by using their fingerprints.

Police had told the media that the fraud was exposed after a woman along with her husband went to a franchise for getting her SIM card.

