FIA gets physical remand of Hamid Zaman in PTI prohibited funding case

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore on Saturday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical remand of PTI leader Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman yesterday in a case pertaining to prohibited funding. The investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

PTI founding member Zaman was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk today.

During the hearing, the FIA submitted a plea seeking a 14-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

The investigation agency told the court that Hamid Zaman received ‘foreign funding’ in various bank accounts.

“The remand is required to complete the investigation,” the agency’s prosecutor, Munim Bashir Chaudhry told the court.

Read More: FIA raids PTI leader Tariq Shafi’s house in Karachi

Subsequently, after hearing arguments, the court granted the two-day remand and ordered FIA ​​to produce Zaman again on Monday.

Foreign funding case

Last month, the ECP in its reserved verdict announced prohibited funding against PTI had been proven. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

READ: ECP SAYS PTI RECEIVED PROHIBITED FUNDS, ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

Comments