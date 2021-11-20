FIA given ‘last chance’ to file challan against Shehbaz, son

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore gave on Saturday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a “last chance” to file its challan against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz turned up in court as Judge Sardar Tahir Sabir resumed hearing. The court extended their interim pre-arrest bail until Dec 11.

At the hearing today, the court enquired about the case challan. The investigation officer complained that a key accused, Mohammad Usman, has obtained bail and is not appearing before the agency for investigation.

The court ordered all the accused to join the FIA investigation, giving the investigators a last chance to file the case challan. Upon failure to submit the charge-sheet, the entire probe team will be served a show-cause notice, the judge warned.

The father-son duo are facing Rs25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. According to the prosecution of the FIA, Shehbaz is accused of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their sources of income could justify.

