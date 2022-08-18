FIA hands over questionnaire to Shah Farman

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former KP governor Shah Farman has appeared before FIA in PTI prohibited funding case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A three-member committee of FIA is probing the prohibited funding case against PTI. Shah Farman appeared before the agency’s Peshawar office, where he was handed over a questionnaire for a probe into the case, the sources said.

It may be noted that, former NA speaker, Asad Qaiser, former KP governor, Shah Farman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Hassan Daud were summoned by the FIA, earlier this week for probe into PTI foreign funding case.

FIA summoned PTI leaders for explanation into transactions of Rs2.8 million from two bank accounts of private banks.

Scope of probe expanded

The concerned authorities have expanded the scope of the probe against PTI in the prohibited funding case. A five-member special monitoring team was formed by the intelligence agency.

The monitoring team will coordinate with the zonal inquiry team in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad.

The zonal committees will collect records of the assets owned by Imran Khan-led PTI, whereas, the inquiries will be conducted under the Political Parties Act 2002. The monitoring teams will be comprised of five members.

