FIA intensifies crackdown on human trafficking, white-collar crimes

GUJRANWALA: The FIA Gujranwala Zone conducted a series of successful operations, targeting human traffickers, fraudsters, and suspects involved in white-collar crime in the region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The FIA has released its comprehensive action report, revealing that during the last week alone, the Gujranwala Zone registered 27 cases against human traffickers and arrested 17 individuals, including five high-profile suspects.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the immigration officials intercepted and offloaded 38 suspicious passengers, including five at Sialkot airport and thwarted their attempt to travel to Gulf States and Iraq.

The agency seized fake travel documents for destinations like Senegal, South Africa, Greece, and Italy, initiating strict legal action against offenders.

The newly established Anti-Money Laundering Circle has launched inquiries into 27 cases, with Director Abdul Qadir Qamar reaffirming the FIA’s commitment to dismantling money laundering networks.

The FIA also pursued electricity theft cases, arresting five suspects and recovering over Rs 5.5 million.

Director FIA Qadir Qamar stressed that the agency’s efforts to uphold transparency, implementing internal accountability measures alongside operations. Training programs for FIA officers, supported by international organizations, were also conducted to enhance their investigative capabilities.

With these actions, the FIA Gujranwala Zone aims to maintain justice and crack down on crimes that harm Pakistan’s reputation and public safety.