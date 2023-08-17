27.9 C
FIA, Interpol arrest murder suspect from Dubai

By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

JHELUM: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Interpol arrested a suspect who allegedly fled abroad after killing a vegetable seller, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the police said that the accused – Munir Hussain – allegedly fled to Dubai after murdering a vegetable seller in the locality of Jhelum.

The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, claim to arrest the suspect and handed him over to the Jhelum Police.

The local police stated that the accused was fled to Dubai after committing the crime and appreciated the efforts of FIA Interpol and other agencies for assisting the arrest of the accused criminal.

