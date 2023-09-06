FIA Interpol arrests ‘wanted criminal’ from Abu Dhabi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a ‘wanted criminal’ from Abu Dhabi with the help of Interpol and shifted the suspect to Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused man was identified as Tasawur Hussain who is wanted in several cases including a murder to the Punjab police. A case had been lodged against Tasawur Hussain at a local police station in Jhelum.

The arrest was made after a close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the FIA’s Interpol wing issued a red warrant for the arrest of the suspect. Later, the FIA Faisalabad Circle handed over to the concerned police officials.

The FIA spokesperson said that the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) is performing duties to arrest the suspects who fled abroad from Pakistan.

In August, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan – with the assistance of Interpol Saudi Arabia – successfully apprehended the wanted suspect, Qurban Ali, from Riyadh.

According to the details, Interpol Pakistan apprehended the accused Qurban Ali in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and later transferred him to Islamabad International Airport.

As per the Interpol spokesperson’s statement, the apprehended suspect was wanted by the Punjab Police, and a case had been registered against him in Faisalabad for multiple counts of murder, while a red notice was also issued for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect’s apprehension became possible through the collaboration of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol Riyadh, facilitated by their close working relationship.

Following the arrest, the Interpol Pakistan immigration unit handed over the suspect to the relevant local authorities.