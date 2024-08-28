FIA Interpol arrests wanted criminal from Oman

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol has arrested a wanted criminal, Usman Sikander, from Oman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the suspect identified as Usman Sikander, was wanted in several cases, including murder, and had been on the run since 2022.

The FIA Interpol had issued a Red Notice for his arrest, and he was finally apprehended in Oman and brought back to Karachi.

Furthermore, the arrested suspect will be handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

Earlier, it emerged that over the last six months, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Pakistan successfully apprehended 66 accused individuals wanted for serious crimes across various countries.

These arrested individuals were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, while, Red notices were issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan to facilitate their apprehension.