FIA Interpol arrests wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol has arrested a wanted criminal, Rafeeq Ahmed, from Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspect identified as Rafeeq Ahmed, was wanted in several cases, including murder, and had been on the run since 2016.

The FIA Interpol had issued a Red Notice for Ahmed’s arrest, and he was finally apprehended in Saudi Arabia after eight years and brought back to Karachi.

Furthermore, the arrested suspect will be handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

The FIA Interpol also recovered a minor girl who was kidnapped and taken to Dubai.

The Director General of the FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir, praised the efforts of the Interpol team and said that no place in the world is safe for wanted criminals.

He also commended the international cooperation that led to Ahmed’s arrest and called for further strengthening of relationships with international agencies to bring more wanted criminals to justice.

Earlier, it was reported that over the last six months, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Pakistan successfully apprehended 66 accused individuals wanted for serious crimes across various countries.

These arrested individuals were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, while, Red notices were issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan to facilitate their apprehension.