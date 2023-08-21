FIA, Interpol capture two wanted criminals from Bahrain

KARACHI: In coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Interpol Pakistan has successfully apprehended two wanted criminals from Bahrain involved in serious crimes and transferred them to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Interpol Pakistan, in collaboration with Bahrain authorities, arrested the two wanted criminals for their involvement in grave crimes and subsequently transported them to Sialkot International Airport.

The arrested individuals were wanted by the Punjab Police, with the suspects identified as Zulfiqar Ali and Noor Muhammad.

Zulfiqar Ali was a fugitive from Sialkot Police, while Noor Muhammad was wanted by Faisalabad Police.

The FIA NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued red notices for their arrest as the cases of murder and attempted murder are registered against the apprehended suspects.

Following their extradition to Pakistan, the FIA Immigration Sialkot handed them over to the respective police authorities.

The extradition of these suspects was made possible due to the close cooperation between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Bahrain.

The FIA spokesperson stated that Interpol Pakistan is committed to delivering exemplary services for the apprehension of fugitive criminals.