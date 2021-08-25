FIA approaches Interpol for Hussain Haqqani’s extradition

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted Interpol to repatriate former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, in a case related to misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a letter written to Interpol, FIA has asked Interpol to issue red warrants for Haqqani, who is staying in the US.

The FIA in a letter alleged that former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, was involved in the misappropriation of embassy funds to the tune of $2 million.

The FIA had registered against Haqqani in March 2018 for criminal breach of trust, misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds.

The case was registered under Section 3,4, 409, 420, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code following an inquiry conducted by the anti-corruption establishment.

Haqqani is the principal accused in the Memogate scandal.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant for the former envoy, following which the agency had sought the assistance of Interpol in arresting Haqqani.

Haqqani left the country on January 3, 2013, with the commitment of the court to come back. But he failed to return to the country from the United States.

Hussain Haqqani had served as ambassador in the US from 2008 to 2011 and was relieved for his alleged role in the Memogate controversy.

Memogate Scandal

In 2012, a judicial body had investigated the Memogate scandal and submitted its report to the apex court, holding Haqqani guilty of authoring an explosive memo and termed his acts as disloyalty to the country.

Haqqani is alleged to have written a memo to Adm. Mike Mullen, the top US military officer at the time, offering greater government cooperation in return for helping to avert possible dismissal of the civilian government in the wake of the May 2 raid in year 2012, which led to the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden.