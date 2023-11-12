FIA Interpol nabs ‘wanted criminal’ from Italy

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol arrested a proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain from Italy who was wanted by the Punjab police following his alleged involvement in serious crimes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain from Italy with the assistance of Interpol and shifted him to the Lahore airport.

Hussain was booked in a murder case in Gujranwala. The agency had issued a red warrant for nabbing the accused.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol apprehended two most wanted criminals from Bahrain.

Related: FIA Interpol apprehends four wanted criminal from Abu Dhabi



According to the spokesperson, the FIA Interpol conducted an operation in Bahrain and arrested two suspects who were allegedly wanted by Punjab police for their heinous crimes.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the arrested accused – identified as Muhammad Majid – was wanted in a robbery case while the second arrested accused – identified as Mohammad Sarwar – was wanted in a murder case.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Muhammad Majid in 2018 at Kotli police station in Sialkot. Similarly, a case was registered against Muhammad Sarwar in 2020 at Toba Tek Singh police station.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol had issued red notices for the arrest of the accused, however, after the arrest the accused were handed over to the concerned police by FIA Immigration Sialkot.