FIA introduces major reforms in FIRs, public complaints registration

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday introduced major reforms aimed at digitising its case management system to enhance transparency, efficiency, and public service delivery.

Under the new reforms, all FIRs will be registered exclusively through a computerised system from January 1, 2026. Handwritten FIRs will no longer be accepted. In addition, all citizens’ complaints will also be fully computerised.

The Directorate of Internal Accountability has issued special instructions to all FIA circles in this regard. Verification of complaints, registration of inquiries, and lodging of cases will now be carried out solely through the Case Management System (CMS).

The FIA has also introduced QR code–based summons notices for citizens. Investigation processes, preparation of records, and submission of challans in courts will be conducted through the same digital system.

From the initial complaint to the final court verdict, all records will be maintained in computerized form.

Furthermore, the Case Management System has been linked with performance evaluation of FIA circles and zones to ensure accountability and improved oversight.

Director General FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja stated that the initiative aims to make case handling, investigative reporting, and public service delivery more efficient, faster, and more transparent across all circles.

The FIA said these reforms will strengthen its professional capacity and ensure the provision of swift, transparent, and reliable services to the public.

Earlier, DG FIA on Tuesday took disciplinary action against seven officers over charges of corruption, misuse of authority, and negligence.

The penalties included dismissal from service, demotion to lower ranks, and withholding of promotions, according to an official statement.

Three FIA officials—Inspector Fakhar Abbas, Constable Ghulam Mustafa, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ahsan Miskeen—were dismissed from service.

Inspector Fakhar Abbas and Constable Ghulam Mustafa were sacked for conducting an illegal raid and engaging in extortion, while ASI Ahsan Miskeen was dismissed over allegations of receiving money from a passenger at Sialkot Airport.

In other disciplinary actions, Inspector Fahad Iqbal was awarded a penalty of withholding promotion for two years for granting illegal immigration clearance at Islamabad Airport.