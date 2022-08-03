FIA issues Red Book 2021 of ‘most wanted’ terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has issued the Red Book 2021 containing names of high-profile terrorists wanted by the federal and provincial police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal and provincial police have complied the list – issued by the FIA – of most wanted terrorists. According to the Red Book 2021, the total number of most wanted high-profile terrorists was 1331.

As per the book, the number of terrorists wanted by the Federal Investigation Authority is 45, Islamabad 33, Gilgit-Baltistan 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 850, Balochistan 127, Sindh 138 and Punjab 118.

Details of every wanted terrorist have been mentioned with their head money in millions announced by the Pakistan government.

Topping the list of the highest amount of head money is Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Commander Saddar Hayat, with Rs8 million.

Further, the head money of Inam Ullah and Naimat Ullah, who also belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is fixed at Rs4 million.

An active member of TTP commander Saddar Hayat Zia Ullah Khan and Muhammad Saeed have head money of Rs3 million. TTP target killer Yasir has also a head money of Rs 3 million.

