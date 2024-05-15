FIA launches action against LESCO officers

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched action against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) officers for overbilling, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The FIA swung into action after the LESCO suffered the loss of billions of rupees in correcting the exorbitant bills dispatched to consumers during the last 3 to 5 years, the sources said.

The Federal Iinvestigation Agency (FIA) sources said the action was launched against all XENs and SDOs during which overbilling was done. Action will also be taken against all chief executives and CSDs.

They further said the arrests of LESCO officers are also expected in light of the data of overbilling.

The FIA and LESCO remained at odds on the overbilling issue.

Read more: Overbilling: LESCO officers ‘end strike’ after FIA’s assurance of no-raids

On Tuesday, the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) officers ended their month-long strike after assurance of no-raids by the Federal Investigation Agency, sources said.

As per details, the LESCO chief was assured of no more raids by the FIA, following which the officers ended their strike and all SDOs and XENs joined their offices.

Sources said the FIA team can go with the LESCO team during the checking of industrial and commercial units.