FIA launches inquiry into LPG tanker at Karachi port over alleged forged documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry into a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker that arrived at Port Qasim in Karachi, allegedly carrying forged import documents.

According to FIA sources, the investigation is centered on a vessel, Venus 09, which docked at the port with LPG reportedly imported from Oman.

FIA has questioned the ship’s captain, confiscating relevant documents for verification.

Preliminary records indicate that the tanker transported approximately 3,267 metric tonnes of LPG, valued at around Rs1.25 billion. The shipment was imported by Sahil Gas Company.

The LPG was offloaded at the port with the permission of Customs authorities. FIA officials are now verifying the original import location of the shipment and other related details.

The FIA has recommended that the tanker not be allowed to leave the port until the investigation is completed.

Earlier reports stated that Pakistan currently holds adequate reserves of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), supported by multiple recent shipments arriving at Port Qasim, helping maintain stability in the country’s supply chain.

Officials confirmed that four LPG vessels have anchored at the port in recent days, significantly boosting available stocks. One ship carrying approximately 11,000 metric tonnes of LPG has recently arrived, while two other vessels, each loaded with around 12,000 metric tonnes, had already docked earlier and begun offloading cargo.

In addition, another large tanker transporting nearly 35,000 metric tonnes of LPG has also reached the port, further strengthening the country’s fuel reserves. The arrival of these shipments is expected to ease supply pressures and help stabilise the domestic market.