FIA launches probe into smear campaign against army

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crimes Wing on Sunday formed a four-member inquiry committee to probe smear campaign against the army following the recent helicopter crash that resulted in the martyrdom of six army officers, ARY News reported.

According to a well-placed source, Director General Cybercrime Wing Muhammad Jaffer will head the inquiry team while Director Waqaruddin Syed, Deputy Director Ayaz and Imran Haider will be its members.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the social media campaign targeting the martyrs of the Pakistan Army helicopter crash.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister termed the social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs “horrifying.”

“The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying,” he tweeted.

He further wrote: “This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?”

“The moment calls for a deep reflection,” he added.

A day earlier, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) also condemned negative propaganda, saying that it had hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with military officials aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali crashed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district due to bad weather on August 1, the ISPR stated.

