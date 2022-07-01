FIA likely to arrest Punjab Assembly secretary: sources  

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is likely to arrest Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a case pertaining to a sugar mill ahead of a key session to elect chief minister Punjab on the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources with the FIA privy to the matter, undeniable evidence has been gathered against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who is the secretary of Punjab Assembly and considered close of Speaker Parvez Elahi.

The FIA, according to sources, will file a fresh case against him after he has secured bail in the sugar mill case against him.

“The interior ministry has directed the FIA to make the arrest,” they said adding that Muhammad Khan Bhatti will be arrested on the basis of the statement given by his close relative Nawaz Bhatti.

Previously, the Punjab government has hinted at launching a new inquiry against the provincial assembly’s speaker Pervaiz Elahi and secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Sources told ARY News that the government has found evidence against PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti for taking bribes to approve fake legislation.

It was learnt that the approval of the charter of the universities was not presented before the House, sources closer to the Punjab government said.

They added that the office-bearers of the provincial assembly of Punjab had received bribes from the universities to illegally legislate the charter while sitting inside their chambers.

It is being said that the provincial authorities will also begin a thorough probe into the construction of the Punjab Assembly’s building and illegal appointments.

