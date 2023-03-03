FIA nabs three ‘traffickers’ for role in Libya boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three alleged traffickers responsible for sending migrants illegally to unknown destinations via Libya from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

FIA’s Punjab chapter conducted raids in Gujrat and arrested accused Raja Raheel and Sufyan.

The investigation has started while raids are being carried out for the arrest of the remaining accused, said FIA spokesperson.

The Foreign Office on Thursday claimed seven Pakistani nationals drowned in a boat wreck near Libya’s port city Benghazi, on February 26.

At a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the embassy of Pakistan in Libya was facilitating the process of identification of the bodies.

“Pakistan embassy and foreign affairs ministry were in touch with the families of the people who had died in the boat accident,” he continued.

