FIA official arrested for taking bribe from Chinese national

ISLAMABAD: The Assistant Director of the Cyber Crime Cell, along with his accomplices has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a Chinese manager of a mobile company, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption wing has arrested Salman Khan, the Assistant Director of the FIA Cyber Crime Cell, and his associates for taking bribe in Islamabad.

The FIA Anti-Corruption wing has registered a case against on the complaint of Chinese national alleging that he opened a bank account in Lahore, after which a citizen named Rizwan Tufail blackmailed him, posing as an FIA official.

According to the filed case, the accused requested the FIA to unfreeze the account and conclude the inquiry. To reinstate the account and close the investigation, a bribe of Rs 50 million was demanded, out of which the accused has already collected Rs 5 million.

The FIA has arrested the Assistant Director of the Cyber Crime Cell, Salman Khan, along with two frontmen Rizwan Tufail and Anwarul Haq, on charges of blackmailing and taking bribes.

Meanwhile, the accused, Rizwan Tufail, has confessed during the investigation to receiving bribes from several complainants.