Seven FIA officers punished for misuse of authority, corruption

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday took disciplinary action against seven officers over charges of corruption, misuse of authority, and negligence.

The penalties included dismissal from service, demotion to lower ranks, and withholding of promotions, according to an official statement.

Three FIA officials—Inspector Fakhar Abbas, Constable Ghulam Mustafa, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ahsan Miskeen—were dismissed from service.

Inspector Fakhar Abbas and Constable Ghulam Mustafa were sacked for conducting an illegal raid and engaging in extortion, while ASI Ahsan Miskeen was dismissed over allegations of receiving money from a passenger at Sialkot Airport.

In other disciplinary actions, Inspector Fahad Iqbal was awarded a penalty of withholding promotion for two years for granting illegal immigration clearance at Islamabad Airport.

Sub-Inspector Kiran Fareed received a one-year promotion ban on similar charges, while Sub-Inspector Tanzil Rasool was demoted to the rank of ASI for illegal immigration clearance at Karachi Airport.

Additionally, Sub-Inspector Wasim Ubaid was penalized with a two-year promotion ban for facilitating illegal immigration clearance at Sialkot Airport.

DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar vowed the departmental accountability to ensure strict compliance with legal and professional standards.

“Corruption and misuse of authority will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that there is no place in the FIA for officials involved in corruption or negligence.