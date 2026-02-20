Two FIA officials arrested over illegal immigration clearance

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two of FIA officials on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for illegal immigration clearance.

According to officials, Director General of the FIA Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the allegations that immigration clearances were being granted in return for bribes.

The Additional Director General (Immigration) and the Director Zone Islamabad conducted an inquiry into the matter.

After the allegations were proven, a case was registered against the two FIA officials in Islamabad by the Anti-Corruption Cell. The accused officials have been taken into custody, and four passengers have also been nominated in the case.

During the investigation, one of the officials reportedly confessed to receiving money in exchange for clearing passengers through immigration. He admitted that over the course of one week, he had accepted bribes from 12 passengers to facilitate their immigration process.

FIA Director General Usman Anwar stated that illegal practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that there is no room for “black sheep” within the department and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Earlier, FIA took disciplinary action against five officers on charges of abuse of power, corruption, and negligence, the agency said in a statement.

Under the supervision of Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the process of internal accountability within the department is ongoing. An orderly room was held at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad to hear cases involving violations of discipline and misconduct.

As a result of departmental proceedings, punishments were awarded to officers found guilty of corruption, abuse of authority, and breach of discipline.