FIA offloads Abu Dhabi bound passenger over fake passports

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger at Lahore airport for carrying a fake passport, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the FIA immigration conducted a raid at Lahore airport and confiscated fake Pakistani passports which had Netherlands and Sweden visas.

The passenger named Atif Irshad on the Abu Dhabi flight EY 242 was offloaded by the FIA.

According to the initial information, the passenger got the passport and visa from an agent against Rs 30 lac.

The fake passports were registered in the name of Ashir Azeem and Ali Raza. He had planned to go to Italy after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: 16 PAKISTANIS RESCUED, FOUR STILL MISSING AFTER ITALY SHIPWRECK



Furthermore, the accused was handed over to Anti-Human trafficking circle Lahore for further investigation.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that four Pakistani citizens were missing and 16 had survived after a boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern coast of Italy.

Taking to Twitter, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that a senior embassy official today met the 16 Pakistani survivors of the capsised vessel. “They seemed in good physical edition,” she added.

Comments