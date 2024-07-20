FIA offloads eight passengers at Multan Airport

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration offloaded eight passengers at Multan Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the passengers, who were traveling to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas, were found with 900 packets of cigarettes and other items.

According to the FIA, the passengers had less than 500 riyals (approximately Rs 37,000) each, which is below the required amount for travel.

Earlier, the FIA offloaded eight women passengers from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan Airport.

“The women were allegedly going to Saudi Arabia for begging,” a spokesperson of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing said.

READ: Eight women passengers offloaded from Saudi bound flight

“The women were identified as Sobia, Khadija, Aasia, Saira, Sajda, Salma, Sameena and Naghma,” FIA spokesperson said.

“The women passengers are natives of Bahawalnagar. The officials recovered 200 Saudi Riyal from each woman,” FIA stated.

The women were transferred to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle Multan for further legal action.

The FIA last year in December offloaded nine alleged beggars traveling to Saudi Arabia, disguised as Umrah pilgrims from Multan.

According to the FIA spokesperson, FIA Immigration arrested nine alleged beggars from Saudi Arabia-bound flight from Multan International Airport.

The authorities said the arrested passengers included 6 women and two men, who failed to disclose the booking of any hotel during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

FIA spokesperson said strict monitoring is underway of the passengers to bust begging gangs.