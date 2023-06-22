FIA offloads passengers, travelling to Italy over fake visa

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has offloaded a passengers for travelling on fake documents to Italy from Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the passengers identified as Muhammad Ishaq was trying to travel to Italy from Jinnah International Airport.

Upon suspicion that he might be travelling with fake documents the vigilance team asked the passenger to show documents.

The travel documents provided by Muhammad Ishaq was proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.