FIA offloads Thailand-bound passenger over fake documents

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled an attempt to travel abroad using forged immigration stamps and offloaded a Thailand-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

An official told APP on Sunday that FIA Immigration intercepted the passenger, identified as Arif Khan from Mardan, who was attempting to depart on flight FZ354.

The passport he was carrying contained multiple fake arrival and departure stamps.

According to FIA, the Malaysian entry stamp on the suspect’s passport was also found to be counterfeit, and no corresponding record existed in the immigration system.

The passenger was immediately offloaded and handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad for further legal proceedings.

FIA officials said strict action is being taken against individuals involved in passport tampering, human smuggling, and illegal travel attempts, adding that further investigation is underway.