FIA reclaims billions in 8-month crackdown

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters has released the 8-month performance report of its Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Islamabad, highlighting substantial recoveries and actions against corruption.

Under Supreme Court directives, ACC Islamabad reclaimed 1,550 kanals of commercial and residential land worth over Rs9.71 billion.

The ACC registered 104 cases, completed 270 inquiries, and recovered over Rs160 million in various cases. Additionally, they reclaimed Rs69.9 million in outstanding electricity dues and seized machinery and counterfeit drugs worth millions.

The FIA also reported key achievements in immigration services in Karachi. At Karachi Airport, immigration procedures were completed for 2.79 million passengers across 16,700 flights. Eighty-three individuals were arrested for using fake documents, and several wanted suspects were apprehended.

Enhanced technology, specialized training, and a new visa system have improved operations. A QR code feedback system allows passengers to share real-time experiences.