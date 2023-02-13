FIA registers case against Shaukat Tarin over alleged audio leak

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against the foreign finance minister Shaukat Tarin over his alleged audio leak, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the case was registered against under section 124 (A) and 505 (A).

In the audio call leak the finance minister can be heard talking about not cooperating with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The audio leaks were of call with the former finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Mohsin Laghari.

The federal government directed the FIA to carry out investigation. The former finance minister was summoned by the FIA but he failed to satisfy the investigators. They said that Shaukat Tarin is trying to hide the truth.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the higher authorities granted permission to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, two audio tapes leaked on the social media platform Twitter, in which a man said to be Tarin could be heard guiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab’s finance ministers to inform the federal government and the IMF of their inability to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

In the alleged leaked call, Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari can be heard saying “yes” to Shaukat Tarin.

The PTI leader in this conversation further said that we all will assert pressure on them.

