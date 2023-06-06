FIA registers money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA anti-money laundering circle registered the case against the son of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, the FIR also mentioned seven people including Rasikh Elahi’s wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the first money laundering case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a report to Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding Money Laundering Case against PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi.

The report states that a Punjab Assembly peon, Qaiser Bhatti, met with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, Zara and Tehreem Elahi and transactions corruption money of Rs 325 million to the Chaudhry family’s accounts.

The report further reveals that the assets of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti exceed his known sources of income, and he is involved in money laundering transactions with Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and Zara Elahi as well as involved in unexplained banking transactions.