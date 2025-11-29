FIA reveals reason behind offloading of passengers travelling abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has clarified the reason behind the recent reports of passengers being offloaded in large numbers while travelling abroad.

Recent reports from major airports in Pakistan had raised concerns that the FIA was arbitrarily offloading Pakistanis travelling abroad for employment or educational purposes, without providing any reasons.

Sources suggested that immigration authorities had stopped several people from boarding flights, even those with valid work visas. This action sparked criticism from various quarters, with many condemning the FIA’s measures as unjust.

An FIA official explained that passengers were only being offloaded or denied boarding if they lacked valid documents or if there were concerns that they were involved with migrant smuggling networks.

Speaking on ARY News program The Reporters, FIA Director for Gujranwala Zone, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, expressed concern over the spread of misleading AI-generated images, videos, and false narratives circulating on social media about alleged offloading incidents at airports.

He emphasized that such deceptive content was deliberately created to confuse the public and tarnish the institution’s reputation. Ashraf urged citizens to verify any information through the FIA’s official communication channels and avoid sharing unverified material online.

He explained the offloading of passengers as preventive measures, especially in light of the recent migrant boat tragedies that claimed the lives of many Pakistanis.

He said the FIA had established a Risk Analysis Unit (RAU), which uses internationally recognized software and apps to develop risk profiles based on trends in illegal immigration. According to these profiles, the FIA offloads passengers who are suspected of being involved in illegal immigration.

Ashraf also pointed out that only passengers from certain countries, primarily African nations, some Central Asian countries, and Gulf states, were being offloaded.

The FIA mostly inspects the profiles of first-time visa holders and visitors, and offloads passengers who fall into the RAU’s risk category.

He claimed that after the implementation of the RAU, the number of boat-related incidents had significantly decreased.

According to Ashraf, immigration records show that the total number of people traveling in and out of Pakistan last year was around 90 million. In response to the recent boat tragedies about only 1% of passengers were offloaded for various reasons.

Ashraf noted that in a month, if 100,000 people were traveling abroad, around 200 to 300 of them might be offloaded based on the RAU’s analysis.

He also addressed concerns of potential corruption or injustice by the staff. Passengers facing such issues are encouraged to lodge complaints via the FIA’s website, email to the Director-General, or through the PM Portal.

Furthermore, a new immigration app will soon be launched, allowing passengers to review and update their documents online before departure.