FIA searches Armaghan’s house, seizes car, laptops, electronic gadgets

KARACHI: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reached the house of Mustafa Amir murder case prime accused Armaghan for search.

The FIA team comprises of senior officers and other personnel to search the house in presence of police officials.

The FIA had got search warrants of the residence yesterday.

The investigation agency’s team has recovered 18 more laptops and electronic equipment from the house. An expensive Audi car, owned by accused Armaghan, has also taken into custody by the FIA.

The FIA team preparing an inventory of the items taken into custody by the agency.

The car allegedly purchased with money laundering receipts. The FIA’s anti-money laundering cell has said that the ceased car will be made part of the probe.

The FIA team has summoned a truck to lift the car from the residence of the accused.

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended physical remand of accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case for six days.

Armaghan and co-accused Sheeraz were produced before the ATC for hearing of high-profile murder case.

Accused Sheeraz’s defence counsel told the court that the murder witness has been made an accused. The court sent Sheeraz to jail in judicial custody.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Baluchistan.