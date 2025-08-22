Passenger escapes FIA custody at Jinnah International Airport amid lax security

KARACHI: A major security lapse occurred at Jinnah International Airport after a passenger in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration staff managed to escape, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the passenger, identified as Abdul Samad, was detained after his name appeared on the immigration manual watchlist.

He was under investigation for a murder case registered in Khairpur a few days earlier. The suspect attempted to flee to Jeddah from Jinnah International Airport on Saudi Airlines flight SV-705 during the night between August 12 and 13.

FIA officers handcuffed Abdul Samad and held him at the airport; however, he escaped during the night shift by taking advantage of heavy passenger traffic.

Reports indicate that no other security agency intervened to stop him, even though he left the premises while still wearing handcuffs.

Following the incident, a female sub-inspector serving as shift in-charge and a head constable were suspended and instructed to report to the zonal office.

An inquiry has been launched against the suspended FIA officials for negligence.

