FIA serves Shaukat Tarin second notice following his absence today

Islamabad: Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Circle (FIA) on Wednesday issued another notice to former Finance Minster Shaukat Tarin, summoning him at 11 pm Thursday, ARY News reported.

Earlier today, Tarin did not present himself in front of the FIA despite notice.

However, Shaukat Tarin has said that he did not receive any notice from the FIA. He can not go to the FIA based on news headlines, he added.

According to details, Tarin has been issued a follow-up notice in reference to the leaked audio call case’s investigation. The agency would take action under section 174 in case of Tarin’s absence from the FIA, the notice read.

Tarin was ordered by the FIA to come to the agency for investigation of the leaked audio call between him and Finance Minister KP Taimoor Saleem Jhagra.

The FIA on Tuesday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin and summoned him in the investigation of the leaked audio call.

In one of the audio clips, that are being widely played on television channels, Tarin can be heard asking Jhagra to write a letter to the federal government to let it know that KP would not be able to commit to a provincial surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

The federal government had said that Tarin wanted to push the country toward a default.

