FIA: PM, CM Punjab’s bails extended, arrest warrant for Salman Shareef

Lahore: FIA court on Saturday extended Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz’s bails, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Salman Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM and CM Punjab appeared in FIA Lahore court in the money laundering case against him. Shehbaz Shareef’s attorney concluded his remarks for the extension of his bail and said that the Prime Minister did not receive any unaccounted amount in any of his accounts.

The PML-N President took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he served as CM Punjab for ten years without even drawing his salary. He added that he did international tours at his personal expense, and the NCA has been unable to prove anything against him.

The court issued the arrest warrants of PM’s son Salman Shehbaz, his peon Maqsood, and Tahir Naqvi, declaring them absconders on the prosecution’s request. Salman Shehbaz is currently in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: FIA refuses to pursue a trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

The security in and around the court was on high alert amid the PM and CM Punjab’s hearing, everyone including journalists were barred from entering the courtroom during the hearing.

Comments