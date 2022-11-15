FIA stopped from arresting Aamer Kiani in prohibited funding case

A banking court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamer Mehmood Kiani in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader approached the special court seeking pre-arrest bail in PTI prohibited funding case. The court approved bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The banking court also stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting PTI leader till November 23.

The court also directed Aamer Kiani to cooperate with the FIA team in the investigation.

Imran Khan, others booked by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

