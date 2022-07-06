FIA submits reply in Dania Malik case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its reply to a Karachi Court over a petition against Dania Malik, the third wife of PTI MNA and TV Host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A district and sessions judge heard a petition seeking action against Dania Malik for allegedly posting an indecent video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain on social media.

In its reply, the Federal Investigation Authority stated that the petitioners were not the affected individuals, while it has not received any application from Aamir Liaquat’s family. However, the FIA stated, posting indecent videos or photos of any individual on social media is a serious crime.

“The FIA cybercrime wing can take action over the complaint. However, the petitioner does not meet the criteria of the affected party, while no evidence has been provided regarding the indecent video,” the FIA stated.

The investigation authority has requested the court to reject the application. Meanwhile, the Sessions Court adjourned the hearing till July 14 and sought arguments on the FIA report at the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania Shah in a district and sessions court. Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain went viral weeks before his death.

The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Amir Jameel requested the court to order the FIA cybercrime wing to take action against Dania, maintaining that she made Hussain’s indecent videos go viral on social media.

Aamir Liaquat’s death

Last week, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility. The court has ordered the exhumation of his remains to ascertain the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.

