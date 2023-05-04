FIA summons Yousaf Raza Gillani in TDAP corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned the former prime minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on May 8 in the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Investigation Authority has also directed the PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani to submit the record and appear before the FIA Multan. The former prime minister was exempted from court appearances since December 18, 2014.

Several key political people and employees from various companies were under investigation in the Rs35 billion embezzlement case in which the FIA has also traced money laundering clues. The suspects made forged e-forms to show exporting goods to establish an Rs35 billion transaction.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani is booked for his alleged involvement in a Rs. 7 billion financial scam along with deceased federal minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim, and other retired and serving officers of the TDAP.

They are alleged of causing a loss to the national exchequer through the approval and disbursement of fake and fraudulent trade subsidies during the previous tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Gillani is facing trial in several cases involving corruption and embezzlement.

