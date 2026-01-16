FIA takes disciplinary action against 5 officers over abuse of power, harassing citizen

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken disciplinary action against five officers on charges of abuse of power, corruption, and negligence, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Under the supervision of Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the process of internal accountability within the department is ongoing. An orderly room was held at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad to hear cases involving violations of discipline and misconduct.

As a result of departmental proceedings, punishments were awarded to officers found guilty of corruption, abuse of authority, and breach of discipline.

ASI Noman Khalid was dismissed from service for enrolling in an overseas educational program without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Lady Constable Sajida Parveen was dismissed for remaining absent from duty. Book Binder Amber Jabeen was dismissed for abuse of authority and accepting bribes.

Naib Qasid Kashif Hameed was dismissed from service due to unapproved absence. Constable Ubaid Ibrahim’s promotion was stopped for two years for harassing a citizen.

Additionally, staff car driver Naveed Qamar was issued a final warning for failing to report for duty after the expiry of his leave.

Constable Jamal Mohiuddin was issued a warning for failing to join a training course on time. Similarly, two other officials were issued warnings for absence from duty and training courses.

DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja said that the objective of departmental accountability is to ensure strict compliance with legal and professional standards.

“Any form of corruption or misuse of authority will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he emphasised.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the purpose of departmental accountability is to uphold transparency, integrity, and professional standards within the agency. Strict action is being taken against officials involved in illegal activities, while officers found negligent are being punished accordingly.

The spokesperson urged citizens to report complaints against FIA officials via the FIA Helpline 051-111-345-786 or by email at [email protected]