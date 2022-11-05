FIA terms Azam Swati’s video ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has termed the “obscene” video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati ‘fake’, claiming that it was ‘edited with deep fake tools’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The obscene video circulating on the Internet about Senator Azam Swati has been analysed forensically and found to be fake,” the investigation agency said in a press release issued today.

The agency stated: “The initial video/audio and frame-to-frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per International Forensic Analysis standard,” adding: “Initial forensic analysis revealed that video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces”.

“Further analysis revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using Photoshop. The press conference by the honorable senator, in which he showed his concerns warrant a proper investigation. Mr Azam Khan Swati is requested to lodge a complaint with FIA and share his concerns about the reason for thinking it authentic,” it added.

The press release concluded by stating, “Prima facie, it is a fake video, edited with deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the senator.”

The press release was issued hours after Senator Azam Swati narrated shocking details of what happened to him and his family in a press conference.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

Chairman Senate announces to form committee

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani announced to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received.

In a statement, Chairman Senate strongly condemned the privacy violation of Azam Swati, saying that Senator’s press conference had caused pain and the revelations about the videos are ‘unfortunate’.

He maintained that all senators were respectable and like family without distinction. “As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, announcing the formation of a committee to probe the release of the video.

