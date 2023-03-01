FIA to approach Interpol to bring Farhat Shehzadi back

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday decided to contact Interpol to bring back Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi to Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, the FIA has sought the interior ministry’s nod to seek a red warrant for Farhat Shehzadi, former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend.

Farhat Shehzadi is facing a case registered against her under the anti-money laundering act.

The case was registered against her on the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after ‘abnormal’ transactions in her accounts, the FIA said.

It is pertinent to mention that a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau claimed a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.

These credits were received in her account and withdrawn immediately within a short period.

