FIA to bring back ‘Pakistanis imprisoned in Asif Sanyara’s safe houses’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director Tariq Masood said Monday that all Pakistanis will be brought back who are imprisoned in safe houses of Asif Sanyara – an alleged human trafficker and a key suspect in the Greece boat tragedy case, ARY News reported.

The federal authorities have launched countrywide crackdowns on human traffickers after the deaths of several Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy who were trying to illegally enter Italy through human traffickers.

Yesterday, the agency claimed to arrest the ‘ringleader’ of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat who was identified as Muhammad Saleem Sanyara.

In a media briefing, FIA Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that three brothers of the ‘ringleader’ Muhammad Saleem Sanyara are residing in Libya. Saleem used to receive hefty amount of money from youths via sub-agents for providing illegal travel facilities to foreign countries, he added.

“We are bringing back Pakistanis imprisoned in safe houses of Asif Sanyara [the brother of Saleem Sanyara]. FIA had lodged 102 cases related to the Greece boat tragedy and arrested 32 suspects.”

“We have also blocked national identified cards, passports, bank accounts and properties of the accused. Four among the arrested suspects have criminal records.”

Last month, the FIA deputy director had announced that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.